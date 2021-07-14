Gun intercepted by TSA at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a handgun before it made its way onto an airplane at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

They say during a screening of carry-ons around 8:30 a.m. Monday, an officer spotted a handgun on the X-Ray screen. The firearm was loaded at the time.

Officials alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office immediately.

The traveler, a Pewaukee man, said he forgot that his pistol was in his bag, but he had a concealed-carry permit.

A deputy escorted the passenger to the airport sheriff's substation where and issued him a citation.

“With summer travel ramping up, our TSA Officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Milwaukee to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport. This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

TSA can impose civil penalties amounting up to $13,910 per violation.

The typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun to a checkpoint is $4,100.

This is the 10th handgun that has been detected at MKE this year. There were 10 detected in 2020.

Passengers can travel with their handguns in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Travelers should check for firearm laws in the states and localities they are traveling to and from.

