Growing need keeps Friedens Food Pantries busy in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Every week you can see thousands of pounds of food being delivered to one of the four Friedens Food Pantries located throughout the City of Milwaukee.

The Despensa de la Paz Food Pantry is located at 1615 South 22nd Street.

"We are moving over a million pounds," Executive Director Sophia Torrijos said.

According to the Us Census Bureau Data, Milwaukee ranks second in poverty level among the top 50 most populated cities in the country. Torrijos has seen an increase of need.

"The reality is hunger is not a new issue in our community," Torrijos said. "Maybe one in nine families were food insecure before the pandemic. During the pandemic, that number went up to one in eight."

The pantry sorts through new truckloads of food on a weekly basis.

"It's really a lot of logistics involved. Imagine how much goes into running a grocery store. We have to make sure the food is healthy, providing a balance," Torrijos said.

Torrijos is grateful for volunteers and community partners like Historic Milwaukee. Historic Milwaukee is one of many groups doing their part to serve families in need.

"The support we receive from our community partners is essential we really couldn't do it without them, all the food time and donations, this is really a community effort," Torrijos said.

