Group of small dogs found in a plastic tote in Neenah

Neenah Police
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 25, 2022
NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah Police is asking the public for information after a tote was found filled with small dogs.

Police said the dogs were found in a plastic tote near a residential sidewalk late Sunday night. The dogs were taken to the Neenah Animal Shelter. The dogs all appear to be pugs.

If anyone had information about these dogs, please contact Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000, reference 22-007142.

