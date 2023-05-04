Groundbreaking begins on Melvina Park expansion in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A major upgrade is coming to a Milwaukee park.

A formal groundbreaking event was held Wednesday, marking the start of improvements and expansions of Melvina Park on Milwaukee's near north side.

New playgrounds, a dog park, a soccer field, and rebuilt basketball courts are just some of the changes on the way.

According to the city, the "project will restore a vacant lot in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor to productive use for residents of Milwaukee’s Century City Triangle Neighborhood by expanding an adjacent park, mitigating minor environmental contamination, and incorporating stormwater management best practices."

For more information on the expansion, visit the city's website.

