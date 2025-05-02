Grocery price showdown: Milwaukee shoppers weigh options to stretch grocery budgets as costs climb

MILWAUKEE — As grocery prices continue climbing across Wisconsin, many shoppers are making tough choices. Whether it’s switching stores, trimming lists, or skipping out on certain items altogether, the pressure to stretch every dollar is real.

“I just shopped from Meijer yesterday,” said Tamara Hayes, a shopper we met at Walmart. “It was pretty expensive just to get a package of chicken thighs.”

TMJ4 compared prices at six well-known stores — ALDI, Walmart, Pick ‘n Save, Sendik’s, Meijer, and Piggly Wiggly — to find out where the deals are, and where people might be overpaying. What we found wasn’t just a difference of cents, but sometimes dollars.

Staples like milk, eggs, and chicken varied dramatically depending on where you shop.

At ALDI, a package of chicken costs $2.49 — more than $4 cheaper than the $6.99 price tag at Sendik’s. Even a gallon of milk ranged from $2.32 at ALDI to $3.85 at Sendik’s.

“Produce, meat, eggs — it’s all gone up,” Tamara said. “You have to decide on what you can live without just to get what you need. It’s not possible to get everything anymore.”

TMJ4 also met Tina Maria outside Walmart, someone who said you may have to bounce around to find all the best deals.

“I go to ALDI and Trader Joe’s a lot and even the Dollar Store for a few things,” she said. “You just go where the prices are lower — that’s where you end up shopping.”

She’s not wrong. Among the six stores, ALDI had the lowest prices on four out of six items we tracked: bread, milk, eggs, and chicken. Meijer came in strong with the cheapest cereal, and Piggly Wiggly surprised us with the lowest beef price.

“From here, it looks like Piggly Wiggly had one lowest price, Meijer had one… but ALDI had four. That proves my ALDI fandom,” Tina added with a smile.

For Micheala Venable, loyalty is split. “I love Metro Market for starters — they always have extra deals when you type in your number,” she told us. “Walmart is also a great place to save. Target? That’s my last choice for groceries, but for houseware, it’s my first.”

She was surprised by some of the pricing results. “Piggly Wiggly? I never even thought to shop there. Now I might try it.”

And for some, like Dennis Merritt, it’s not about switching stores, but simply being more aware.

“Milk, broccoli, onions, tomatoes — we just buy the basics,” he said. “My wife is English, so we do a lot of fish. Oh yeah, well ALDI certainly has some great prices here. I didn’t know that.”

Even though ALDI led on price, not everyone has easy access to multiple stores.

“You’re not saving any money if you’re spending all your gas and time,” Tamara warned.

It’s a point echoed by many: the cost of convenience often outweighs the savings if you’re driving across town for just one cheaper item.

Know of a great deal we missed?

Send us a tip — we’ll price-track it and include it in our next update. Be sure to include the name of the store, a photo of the item, and the price you found!

Every dollar matters right now, and your info might help someone else save, too.

“Be patient,” Tamara said. “Recognize everyone’s struggling.”

