GRiZ to headline two-day EDM festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 05, 2022
EAST TROY, Wisc. — Electronic and dubstep DJ GRiZ will put on a two-day outdoor camping event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Sept. 16 and 17.

The event "Triple Rainbow" will feature numerous artists, including LSDream, CloZee, Minnesota, Tripp St, EAZYBAKED, Chee, Noah B, and Tape B.

According to GRiZ's website, it will be one of their biggest events to date.

Camping will also be available for the event. Prices have not yet been announced for tickets, including camping packages. However, there are two-day passes available.

General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

