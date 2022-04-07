Grisette: Lakefront Brewery releases beer brewed by women

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is releasing its 2022 beer for the Pink Boots Society this month.

The new brew, called Grisette, is a nod to the grey aprons women would wear while serving beer, and a nod to the miners who drank the beer and broke little grey rocks all day.

Grisette is a farmhouse/table ale made from Earl Grey tea and citrus peels and was brewed by women.

A portion of the proceeds from Grisette sales will go to the Pink Boots Society, an organization created to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the alocoholic beverae industry. It encourages those individuals to advance their careers through education.

“This was the first year that Pink Boots Society had over 500 brews all over the world,” said Lakefront Brewery Excise Tax & Compliance Manager, Kelsey Moses. “This was a goal they had set and met, and I'm excited to be a part of it as it gets bigger and better every year!"

Lakefront Brewery said Grisette will be available at Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall and select locations beginning on Wednesday, April 13. $1 from each pint will go to the Pink Boots Society, and $30 per keg sold in the market.

