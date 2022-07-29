Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grenade discovered in carry-on at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Tower Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
TMJ4 News
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Tower Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:41:07-04

MILWAUKEE — A grenade was discovered in a carry-on at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the grenade was inert, meaning it contained no explosives or working parts. MCSO says it is still considered a weapon.

The owner of the grenade was cited.

To check out a list of items you can and can't bring to the airport, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

Help us stop summer hunger in Wisconsin