Grenade discovered in carry-on at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — A grenade was discovered in a carry-on at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the grenade was inert, meaning it contained no explosives or working parts. MCSO says it is still considered a weapon.

The owner of the grenade was cited.

To check out a list of items you can and can't bring to the airport, click here.

Today, @MitchellAirport a grenade was discovered in a carry-on. It was inert but still considered a weapon. The owner was cited and will have a lighter wallet. Err on the side of caution: DON'T BRING WEAPONS TO THE AIRPORT! Unsure? here's your cheat sheet: https://t.co/ENUflGZ9jI — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 29, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip