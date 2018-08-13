Greenfield Police squad car involved in rollover accident during police chase

GREENFIELD -- A Greenfield Police squad car was involved in a rollover accident Sunday morning during a police pursuit.

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of W. Loomis Road.

According to Greenfield Police, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Forest Home Avenue in the area of West Morgan Avenue. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle it fled from the officer.

The officer pursued the vehicle last seeing it going south on South 76th Street from West Layton Avenue -- and then terminated the pursuit.

Police say another officer was in the area of West Edgerton Avenue when he saw the suspect vehicle at South 74th Street. The vehicle traveled east on West Edgerton Avenue and began to travel at a high rate of speed before the officer attempted to stop it. The officer pursued the vehicle which traveled to West Loomis Road going eastbound.

In the 3700 block of West Loomis Road, an officer attempted to stop the suspect with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT). The suspect vehicle came into contact with the squad causing the squad to roll over. The suspect vehicle fled from the area.

The officer involved in the accident was pulled from the squad by another officer. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was a 10 year veteran of the Greenfield Police Department.

Greenfield Police are still investigating the accident -- and are still searching for the suspect.