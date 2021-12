GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police say a bomb threat was called in at Ross Dress For Less Wednesday night.

Police say they evacuated the store and the connected stores.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) bomb dog was brought in to investigate, police say.

No injuries were reported. Police say no bomb or anything suspicious was located.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



