Greenfield Philippine Center gives away 300 backpacks

GREENFIELD, Wis. — GREENFIELD, Wis. – A few hundred kids in Greenfield have at least one thing they can cross off their parent's back-to-school shopping list thanks to a giveaway by the Philippine Center.

On Sunday at Zablocki Park, 300 backpacks of every color were up for grabs along with dental kits, flu and covid vaccines, clothes, and healthy snacks.

The founder of the Center’s free medical clinic, Dr. Violenta Singson started the giveaway three years. She said after learning about a similar event she thought it was a good way to give back.

“Lots of us here immigrated here years ago,” Singson explained. “When we had established ourselves here, we said ‘well it’s time to give something back to the community.’ So that’s the essence of the Philippine Center.”

It was a community service many parents at the giveaway, like dad Sampi Mukherje, were grateful for.

“It is a significant difference,” he said. “I think this effort is going to encourage the other people in the society to come forward and do something similar.”

The Philippine Center will be hosting their 10th Annual Health Fair on Aug 26th. The event will feature health screenings, physical therapy consultations, mental health promotion and more.

