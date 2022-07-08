Greenfield fireworks set to kick off Friday night after postponed by weather

GREENFIELD, Wis. — It's better late than never! Fourth of July celebrations are scheduled to take place in Greenfield Friday night after cancellations due to severe weather.

The city's Firework Spectacular in Konkel Park will take place at 9:45 p.m. after some live entertainment and refreshments.

The show was originally scheduled to take place Monday but was canceled due to the storm. The Greenfield Parks and Recreation team alongside city leaders were persistent in making sure the show went on.

"Cancellation wasn't an option for us. Fireworks are very important to the city of Greenfield and there's a long history of having one of the best shows in the area, so we wanted to make sure we gave our residents in the area a great firework show tonight," said Scott Jaquish, Director Greenfield's Parks & Recreation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip