Greendale Village Board approves proposal to transform former Boston Store into apartments at Southridge Mall

GREENDALE, Wis. — The Greendale Village Board has approved a proposal to transform the former Boston Store property at Southridge Mall into apartments and commercial space.

The proposal was submitted by Barrett Lo Visionary Development, the developer of the Couture high-rise and the Moderne downtown Milwaukee.

Construction will be carried out in three phases with up to 790 apartments with underground parking. The complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units available.

Within the residential space, there will be 50,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

According to the Village of Greendale, the project will stabilize the tax base, improve the Southridge Mall area, attract new residents and build the village's value.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip