Greendale Community Theatre hits the stage for first time since pandemic began

GREENDALE — The Greendale Community Theatre is putting on its first show since the pandemic began. Little Women opens this weekend in the Henry Ross Auditorium at Greendale High School.

Cast and crew have gone through rehearsals masked ahead of the show. Masks will be required for the audience, regardless of vaccination status, and there will be socially distanced seating.

Performances run January 6-8 and 13-15. General admission tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets $12. For more information go to the Greendale Community Theatre website.

