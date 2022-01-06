Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Greendale Community Theatre hits the stage for first time since pandemic began

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape
stage background
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:05:49-05

GREENDALE — The Greendale Community Theatre is putting on its first show since the pandemic began. Little Women opens this weekend in the Henry Ross Auditorium at Greendale High School.

Cast and crew have gone through rehearsals masked ahead of the show. Masks will be required for the audience, regardless of vaccination status, and there will be socially distanced seating.

Performances run January 6-8 and 13-15. General admission tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets $12. For more information go to the Greendale Community Theatre website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku