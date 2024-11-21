Green Lake Sheriff has video evidence that missing kayaker is alive and well

The Green Lake Sheriff has video evidence that a missing kayaker is alive and well.

Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing after going kayaking on Green Lake in August. The Sheriff's Department says deputies have been in regular contact with Borgwardt since at least November 11th.

They say Borgwardt confessed to overturning his kayak in Green Lake and dumping his phone into the depths. He told law enforcement he hopped on an e-bike he'd stashed on the lake shore and rode through the night to Madison. There, he got on a bus to Detroit and the Canadian border. Then, he then got on a plane.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Borgwardt admitted that he chose Green Lake because it's the deepest in the state of Wisconsin. He told deputies he did not expect the search for him to last more than two weeks.

Department leaders say the search for Borgwardt cost $35-40,000. That doesn't include expenses incurred by volunteers and divers who searched for him.

An investigation found Borgwardt had a second passport, replaced a hard drive on his laptop, cleared browsers on the day of his disappearance, had inquiries about moving funds to foreign banks, purchased airline gift cards, took out a $375,000 life insurance policy, and was communicating with a woman in Uzbekistan, according to the Green Lake

County Sheriff's Office.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Department believes Borgwardt is somewhere in Europe. They do not know his exact whereabouts or if he has decided to return home.

Department leaders say they may consider requesting charges of obstructing justice against Borgwardt.

