Green Lake County Sheriff's Office to provide update on missing kayaker Thursday morning

GREEN LAKE, Wisc. — An update will be provided tomorrow on a bizarre missing persons case out of Green Lake County.
The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference to release details on the Ryan Borgwardt case.
The 45-year-old Watertown man was reported missing in August after failing to return home from kayaking on Green Lake.
After weeks of searching, the sheriff announced they believe Borgwardt did not drown but instead faked his death to start a new life.
The case has since gained national attention, with coverage on NBC News, Inside Edition, TODAY, and more.
