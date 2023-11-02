Green Day is coming to American Family Field in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Rock icons Green Day are bringing their "The Saviors" tour to Milwaukee next August.

Green Day will perform at American Family Field on Saturday, August 24 with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

The tour in support of the band's new record "Saviors" also commemorates 30 years of "Dookie" and 20 years of "American Idiot," two of the band's most successful albums.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. Get more details on GreenDay.com.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” Green Day said in a news release.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. Each a cultural phenomenon in its own right, these albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, Saviors.," the release added.

Visit GreenDay.com for all ticket information.

