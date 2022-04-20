GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are advising drivers to avoid the Mason Street Bridge due to a drawbridge mechanism malfunction on Tuesday.

Police said the bridge malfunctioned after attempting to close after a ship went through. The bridge is currently closed to traffic.

It is unknown when it will be repaired and traffic will be allowed to go over the bridge. Crews are on the scene inspecting and attempting to repair the problem.

Police ask drivers to use Walnut St., Dousman St., Interstate 43 or State Trunk Highway 172 to cross the Fox River.

Mason Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the past, including last summer when it closed for two weeks.