Green Bay woman accused of killing her two dogs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of alleged animal abuse.

A Green Bay woman is accused of killing her two dogs by hanging them from trees at a park and ride.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded late Tuesday morning to a park and ride located at 2700 Highway RK in Howard. The complaint says a public works employee found a dead dog hanging in a tree in that area.

While en route, a Brown County deputy on the case was notified that deputies had made contact with a woman named Pamela McNeill at the park and ride the previous afternoon. The deputy also heard about a complaint of a woman who was eating food in a Kwik Trip without paying for it.

Believing the two calls were related, the deputy in the complaint rerouted to the Kwik Trip while other deputies investigated the dog incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy found McNeill eating a plate of food inside Kwik Trip. While talking with McNeill, the deputy pointed out that McNeill had a dog the last time police talked to her.

When the deputy asked about the dog, the criminal complaint says McNeill told the deputy she had killed both her dogs and hung them in trees. According to the criminal complaint, she said the dogs became vicious although later she said they had not bitten or snapped at her, just growled.

The deputy then arrested McNeill and took her to Brown County Jail. While interviewing McNeill at the jail, the criminal complaint said McNeill reiterated that she had killed her dogs by strangulation.

McNeill wrote a statement that is featured in the criminal complaint. According to the statement in the complaint, McNeill said, "I told them [the dogs] I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday," before allegedly killing the animals.

McNeill is facing two counts of animal mistreatment and two counts of felony bail jumping. For just the animal-related charges alone, if she's convicted, McNeill could potentially face up to seven years behind bars and up to $20,000 in potential fines.

Online court records show she made her initial appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.