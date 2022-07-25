Watch Now
Green Bay Police reviewing incident involving AJ Dillon

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 15:33:16-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has initiated a review of an incident between a police officer and Packer's running back AJ Dillon after the altercation was caught on camera.

During a rain delay at the Manchester City versus Bayern Munich soccer match held at Lambeau Field, Dillon was trying to entertain the crowd by attempting a 'Lambeau Leap'.

An officer then tried to stop Dillon by pulling on his jersey. The moment was captured by an attendee and posted to TikTok by user @mlunag23.

WATCH: AJ Dillion and Green Bay Police altercation

Green Bay Police Department said in a statement, that the incident was a clear miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. They have initiated a review of this incident through the Professional Standards/ Internal Affairs Division.

Dillon also tweeted about the incident, agreeing that it was just a form of miscommunication.

