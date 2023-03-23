Both Green Bay mayoral candidates receive threatening messages

UPDATED STORY:

Green Bay's mayoral candidates, incumbent Eric Genrich and challenger Chad Weininger, say they each have received threatening messages.

Genrich posted a photo on his Twitter account of a letter threatening his family with the caption, "This is sick."

The letter says, "Protect YOUR FAMILY."

Green Bay Police confirm to NBC 26 that they're looking into the threatening letter sent to the mayor.

NBC 26 has contacted Genrich's campaign for comment.

His campaign manager, Amaad Rivera-Wagner, posted on Genrich's Facebook campaign page saying, "Today, the Mayor received a threat at his home. This not the first time over the last two years he, or staff at City Hall or press have received threats for talking about progress in Green Bay. Public service is a honor and should not be dangerous over policy disagreements. This is unacceptable but has become our reality. This is not a Green Bay value. We will not let them make us afraid of being kind to one another, or protecting each other. This community is too wonderful to let hate win."

Genrich's opponent, Chad Weininger, says he too received a threatening message.

Weininger says he got the message over text on Friday, March 17. The text message says, "I'll find your family and kill them all."

Chad Weininger for Mayor Green Bay mayoral candidate Chad Weininger says he received a threatening text message on Friday, March 17.

"I do not condone violence against anyone," Weininger said in a press release. "Including the letter that was sent to Mayor Eric Genrich. I know exactly how Mayor Genrich feels."

Weininger went on to say, "There is no place in political discourse that should include threats of any kind."

Green Bay Police say unless a police report was filed, they cannot confirm the threat made to Weininger.

“Threats against elected officials or candidates for office are serious matters and will not be tolerated. We will investigate any such attempt to intimidate our community leaders and make every effort to hold the people responsible for them accountable,” Chief of Police Chris Davis said.

The threatening letter comes less than two weeks from the Green Bay mayoral election, which takes place on April 4.