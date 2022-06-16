Green Bay Police: Avoid traveling in the city due to storm damage

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire Department are dealing with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding, and power outages across major portions of the city.

Authorities are asking people to not travel through the city unless absolutely necessary. Police said there have been multiple accidents with injuries due to power outages and traffic lights out.

Please continue to report storm damage to the non-emergency police number at (920) 391-7450 and emergencies to 911. If you have to travel and approach an intersection with a traffic light that is without power, remember to treat that intersection as a 4-way stop, with each direction taking turns.

Do not approach downed power lines and contact the police and WPS.