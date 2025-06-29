Green Bay police arrest two men in connection to 'suspicious death' of a child

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two men were arrested in Green Bay in connection with the "suspicious death of a child" Friday, after the child died in the hospital from their injuries on Tuesday, according to the Green Bay Police Department (GBDP).

Sunday, the officers responded to a residence around 9:15 a.m. near Alpine Dr. and Deckner Ave. for a report of a two-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, according to a release. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later transported to another facility for additional aid. Two days later, on June 24, the child died from his injuries.

Officers arrested a 21 and 48-year-old man in connection to the two-year-old's death with the help of authorities from Florence County, Forest County and Marinette County.

GBPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call the department at (920) 448-3200. To remain anonymous call (920) 432-STOP or use the P3 tips app. Tipsters can reference case number #25-229554.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error