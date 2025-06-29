Green Bay police arrest two men in connection to 'suspicious death' of a child

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two men were arrested in Green Bay in connection with the "suspicious death of a child" Friday, after the child died in the hospital from their injuries on Tuesday, according to the Green Bay Police Department (GBDP).
Sunday, the officers responded to a residence around 9:15 a.m. near Alpine Dr. and Deckner Ave. for a report of a two-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, according to a release. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later transported to another facility for additional aid. Two days later, on June 24, the child died from his injuries.
Officers arrested a 21 and 48-year-old man in connection to the two-year-old's death with the help of authorities from Florence County, Forest County and Marinette County.
GBPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call the department at (920) 448-3200. To remain anonymous call (920) 432-STOP or use the P3 tips app. Tipsters can reference case number #25-229554.
