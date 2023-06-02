Green Bay pastor arrested, accused of online crimes targeting Venezuelan child

A Green Bay Pastor was arrested and charged with online crimes targeting a Venezuelan child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Cory J. Herthel, 40, was charged with the attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a Venezuelan child, the DOJ said Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Herthel met the child while performing missionary work and maintained contact with the child online. He allegedly encouraged the child to send him inappropriate videos in exchange for monetary payments. He also allegedly sent the child inappropriate pictures.

The case is being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the help of the Green Bay Police Department.

If convicted, the attempted production of child pornography charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison. The transfer of obscene materials charge carries up to 10 years in prison. A conviction of either charge would require Herthel to register as a sexual offender.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip