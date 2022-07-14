Green Bay parents charged in death of toddler who ingested fentanyl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The parents of an 18-month-old face criminal charges in their child's death. Authorities say the child ingested drugs.

Tyana Putzlocker and Derrick Young were charged earlier this month with child neglect resulting in death.

According to a criminal complaint, Young told police that he, Putzlocker, and the boy were taking a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing. The child was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The criminal complaint says the presence of illicit fentanyl found in the victim's system is a "contributing factor" in his death.

When interviewed by police, the criminal complaint said Putzlocker told investigators her son may have unknowingly found a dangerous drug while he was with her doing laundry in the basement.

The criminal complaint said investigators found Facebook messages from the suspects that suggest they were selling drugs, including pills that contain fentanyl.

Young admitted to using and being addicted to fentanyl and also admitted to selling fentanyl, according to statements in the criminal complaint. In the complaint, Young reportedly told police he kept fentanyl pills in the apartment closet and if his son got exposed to fentanyl, there was no other explanation other than it being his pills.

Young had previously been charged in November with maintaining a drug trafficking place and drug possession.

Putzlocker made her first court appearance for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Young's first court hearing is scheduled for next week.