Green Bay Packers to revive 1950s uniform for Jets game on Oct. 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will revive their 1950s uniforms for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The 50s Classic Uniforms is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-1953. That era was the second time the Packers wore green and gold in their history.

According to the Packers, the uniforms are all green with gold numbers and stripes, matching green pants with gold stripes, and includes green socks.

The early 1950s weren't the most successful time for the Packers on the field, however off the field, it was the beginning of a very eventful decade off the field, the Packers said in a news release. This began with Curly Lambeau, the team's founder, departing and Vince Lombardi arriving.

The uniforms are able to be worn for the Week 6 match-up thanks to the NFL's third jersey program, which allows teams to have a third jersey that they can wear up to three games each season over a five-year period.

Various items from the 50s Classic Collection are available for purchase at the Packers Pro Shop.

