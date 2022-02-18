GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers' sixth stock sale is entering its final week.

The sale will continue until Friday, Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. or until fully subscribed. Orders cannot be processed after the final day of the sale.

Officials say about 194,537 shares been sold so far in 175,874 transactions, raising more than $64,500,000. Shares have been purchased in all 50 states, including several U.S. territories and in Canada.

The team launched the stock offering on Nov. 16. Shares are priced at $300. Officials say money raised will go towards ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new boards and concourse upgrades.

According to the team, only individuals (including spouses as joint tenants) are able to purchase shares; individuals can purchase shares as a gift for other individuals.

The Packers have had five prior stock sales in their history, officials said. They took place in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011.

The offering documents and purchasing information for the U.S. and Canada are available online HERE

