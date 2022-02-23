Green Bay Packers sign kicker Dominik Eberle

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they signed kicker Dominik Eberle.

Eberle is a first-year player out of Utah State who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2020, the Packers said in a statement.

He spent his entire rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Officials say he appeared in one game for Houston when he was activated in Week 16 as a COVID-19 replacement.

"In that game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Eberle connected on 2 of 3 field goals, including a 51-yarder, and all five extra points along with three touchbacks on eight kickoffs," the Packers said in a statement.

Eberle is a native of Nuremburg, Germany. He played in 43 games at Utah State.

