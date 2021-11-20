Green Bay Packers shares now available in Canada

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Canadian fans of the Green Bay Packers can now purchase shares in the football organization.

The Packers are currently having a stock sale, with around 174,000 shares still available for purchase until February 25, 2022. Shares can now be purchased by anyone in all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C., as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada.

A single share costs $300 in both the United States and Canada, not including handling fees. The Packers have held five stock sales, with the most recent one in 2011. Proceeds from the ongoing sale will go towards construction projects around Lambeau Field.

"Upon announcing our sale in the United States, we received immediate interest from Packers fans in Canada who were hopeful the offering would be available there," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "We have now clarified the regulatory requirements in Canada and are excited to officially offer ownership to our Canadian fans."

Shares can be purchased online or through mail, and more information can be found at the Packers Stock website .

