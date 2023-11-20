Green Bay Packers pull of 'Mannequin Prank' perfectly

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers pulled off the 'Mannequin Prank' perfectly.

From Monday to Thursday, the Packers put a mannequin in front of an entrance to lull players and staff into thinking they were safe.

Then on Friday, they replaced the mannequin with someone who looked just like the mannequin. That person patiently waited for unsuspecting people to walk by and then jumped out at them.

Watch the video above to see just how scared Packers players were.

