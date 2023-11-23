Watch Now
Green Bay Packers players say what they are thankful for on Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers shared a video about what the players are most thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving is a time to remeber what we are thankful for and take in all the good around us.

A bunch of Green Bay Packers players shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Some of those responses included their family, playing for the Packers, and their health.

Watch the video above to see your favorite player's answer.

