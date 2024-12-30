MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In what was supposed to be a statement-making game for the Green Bay Packers, they made the wrong one in Week 17.

With Sunday's 27-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Packers fell to 1-4 in the NFC North and 0-5 against teams with a better record.

Watch: Packers fall to Vikings 27-25 on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers make wrong statement in 27-25 loss against Minnesota Vikings

While the Packers are already playoff-bound, Green Bay's lack of success against premier opponents is troublesome considering they'll be road warriors this postseason.

"We've already been through this feeling, so either we change it or we don't, and if we don't it's not going to be good for us."



Xavier McKinney didn't hide his frustrations after the Packers 27-25 loss to Minnesota.



Even with 11 wins, Green Bay is 1-4 in the NFC North. pic.twitter.com/3Or4Cd7Icg — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) December 30, 2024

"We've already been through this feeling (losing to teams in the NFC North), so either we change it or we don't," Packers safety Xavier McKinney expressed. "If we don't, it's not going to be good for us."

Sunday's game was reminiscent of the Packers first meeting with the Vikings in Week Four.

After winning the opening coin toss, Green Bay tried to start with their foot on the gas and chose to receive. At the end of a seven-yard run from Josh Jacobs on the Packers opening drive, Jerry Tillery knocked the ball loose which was recovered by Camryn Bynum on the Vikings' 38-yard line.

Watch: Packers make the wrong statement against Vikings on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers lose to Minnesota Vikings 27-25

While Minnesota did not score off the turnover, Jacobs felt like it was the catalyst for the Packers slow start.

“I feel like it kind of drained the energy out of the team," Jacobs explained."Just one of those plays where I feel like — I said it earlier in the week — I take it personal on getting the team to start fast and things like that. So, yeah, that's on me.”

The Packers offensive struggled to find a spark in the first half with Jordan Love finishing 7-of-2 for 45 yards after two quarters.

Green Bay trailed by as much as 17 points heading into the final frame but nearly pulled off a comeback in Minnesota.

After back-to-back scoring drives, the Packers were able to pull within two points. However, Sam Darnold's six-yard pass to Cam Akers for the first down with 1:44 remaining sealed the victory for Minnesota.

Darnold finished Sunday's game 33-of-43 for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

"We can't start slow," Packers tight end Tucker Kraft stated postgame. "We have to play complimentary football. For a second there we did. We had a pick, then we got in the end zone and then we started putting more points on the board. It's just how we used the momentum to our advantage.”

Love finished 19-of-30 for 185 yards and one touchdown.

With Sunday’s loss against the Vikings, the Packers can only earn as high as a six seed in this year's playoffs, but it's contingent on if the Washington Commanders lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. If the Packers beat the Chicago Bears next Sunday and the Commanders also win, Green Bay will earn the seventh seed.

“We fully expected to come in here and get a huge win so it's disappointing on that part," Packers defense end Kenny Clark expressed. "But you know you look at it and we definitely have an opportunity to come back here, so we got to earn the right to do that.”

The Vikings travel to Detroit in Week 18 in a winner-take-all divisional matchup against the Lions. Whoever comes out victorious will clinch both the NFC North and the No. 1 seed.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error