Green Bay Packers kick off OTAs with near-perfect attendance

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers were able to receive a grade for attendance during OTAs (Organized Team Activities), they'd earn an A+.

While OTAs are not mandatory, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared Tuesday afternoon they've had near-perfect attendance the past two days. The only player on Green Bay's roster that has not attended is cornerback Robert Rochell who is said to be dealing with a personal matter.

"We've had almost 100 percent (attendance) the entire offseason, which has been the best we've had since I've been here," LaFleur said. "When your quarterback's there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come."

Despite ongoing conversations about a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love was still in attendance for OTAs on Monday and Tuesday.

"That’s just something that I’ve always done — trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys —and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season," Love said. “I don’t really know what’s going on, but we’ll see. I’m not gonna get into too much contract stuff.”

Xavier McKinney stepping into leadership role

After signing a four-year, $68 million contract with the Packers during free agency, safety Xavier McKinney appears to be settling in nicely to Green Bay's new defensive scheme.

While McKinney told reporters on Tuesday he doesn't have prior experience playing in a 4-3 base defense, he’s been able to draw similarities from past coverages he’s encountered throughout his career. He added that it "hasn't been too much of an adjustment."

However, despite being the new guy on the block, McKinney is already regarded as a leader amongst the group.

“It’s absolutely critical to have a guy like him for all those guys that are inexperienced around him because he can get them up to speed a little bit faster," LaFleur explained.

“For me, I’m just coming in and helping anywhere that I can – being that piece that I know they need me to be and also making the guys around me better," McKinney added. "Just kind of letting them know that we have to be prepared. We have to take these days seriously in OTAs and have to make sure that we’re on our P’s and Q’s.”

The Packers also added three safeties in this year's draft: Javon Bullard (Georgia), Evan Williams (Oregon), and Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State).

And when asked if any of those younger safeties he’s been leading have stood out these first two days…

“This is the best group that I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in the league," McKinney smiled. "I think the talent level in our room is out of this roof, and it’s going to be fun playing with these guys because everybody’s smart, so we’re all working off of each other.”

Injury updates

After avoiding ACL surgery this offseason, edge rusher Kingsley Engabare is a "full go" at OTAs.

"We dodged a bullet there," LaFleur said.

Engabare was feared to have torn his ACL during the Packers playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the scare, he was a full participant on Tuesday and was not wearing a brace of any kind on his knee.

After spending the offseason at UW-Madison working on his lingering hamstring issues, wide receiver Christian Watson told reporters on Tuesday he's "been feeling good" and is back to 100 percent.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs will miss a period of time with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, tight end Tucker Kraft and offensive tackle Zach Tom will miss OTAs and mini-camp with pec injuries. LaFleur anticipates both will be back for training camp.

Packers to hold joint practices

The Packers will be holding two joint practices during the preseason, according to LaFleur.

Green Bay will host one against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the team's final preseason game.

Additionally, the Packers will also hold a joint practice with the Denver Broncos on the road.

