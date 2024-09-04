Green Bay Packers headed to Brazil for season opener against Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL season is almost here!

The Green Bay Packers kick off their season in just two days against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Watch: TMJ4's Symone Woolridge heads to Green Bay to help send off the Packers.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge headed up to the Austin Staubel Airport in Green Bay to see fans offer the team a send off as they loaded their plane.

The flight is about 11 hours. Ahead of that long trek, head coach Matt LaFleur joked about the team's plan to keep players loose on such a long flight.

"We had the strength coaches organize, develop and come up with a plan. We're going to be running up and down the aisle of the plane and having a push-up contest," LaFleur said. "Maybe, I don't know. But we'll keep it interesting."

Watch: TMJ4's Symone Woolridge chats with Matt Schneidman about the Packer's trip to Brazil.

You can cheer on the Green and Gold from a watch part in Titletown. There will be activities for everyone to enjoy, including live music, tailgate games, sign making and postcard sending stations.

The event is free but you do need to register online to attend. Just head over to titletown.com.

