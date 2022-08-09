Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1.35M to Brown, Dane, and Milwaukee County nonprofits

The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced Monday it has awarded $1.35 million in impact grants to Brown, Dane, and Milwaukee county organizations.

A total of seven nonprofit organizations were awarded. This is a record total amount awarded at one time for the foundation, which began in 2013. The foundation says its grants are aimed toward organizations that serve their communities daily.

The grants were awarded to five organizations in Brown County and one each in Dane and Milwaukee County. All except for one are matching grants, which require the recipient organization to raise the same amount in order to secure the donation, the foundation said.

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Foundation received a $250,000 matching grant for their project Let Us Play. Let Us Play is focused on transforming MPS's 212 public playgrounds into community spaces for students, athletes, and families.

“We are proud to award these grants to seven different worthy organizations throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We have been fortunate to be able to enhance our charitable giving through the Packers Foundation since our impact grant program began, and we’re pleased to award these significant donations to these nonprofits. These funds will help care for our most vulnerable neighbors and ensure kids, families and individuals in our communities have what they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip