Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator hired by Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons as assistant head coach/defense.

According to the Falcons, Gray has worked with the team's head coach, Arthur Smith, on the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff. Gray was the defensive coordinator for the Titans from 2011 to 2013. He was also a defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2005.

The Falcons say Gray and Smith also worked together in Washington for a year in 2007.

Gray most recently was a defensive backs coach in Green Bay after being hired in 2020. He was promoted to defensive backs/passing game coordinator in 2021.

Gray, who has played for the Rams, the Houston Oilers (now the Titans), and the Buccaneers, was a two-time second-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler as a defensive back.

