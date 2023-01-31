Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator hired by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hired Jerry Gray as an assistant head coach/defense, the team announced Monday.
Lambeau Field
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Daniel
Lambeau Field
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:52:26-05

Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons as assistant head coach/defense.

According to the Falcons, Gray has worked with the team's head coach, Arthur Smith, on the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff. Gray was the defensive coordinator for the Titans from 2011 to 2013. He was also a defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2005.

The Falcons say Gray and Smith also worked together in Washington for a year in 2007.

Gray most recently was a defensive backs coach in Green Bay after being hired in 2020. He was promoted to defensive backs/passing game coordinator in 2021.

Gray, who has played for the Rams, the Houston Oilers (now the Titans), and the Buccaneers, was a two-time second-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler as a defensive back.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower