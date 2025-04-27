Green Bay Packers create memorable draft moment with last player in the green room

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers' fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell became one of the most memorable stories of the 2024 NFL Draft after being the last player remaining in the green room before Green Bay selected him 124th overall.

The Texas edge rusher arrived in Green Bay with his family on Wednesday and watched the first night of the draft from a hotel with several NFL alumni. He spent Day 2 waiting in the green room without hearing his name called, becoming the only player left backstage by Saturday.

Sorrell faced a decision Sunday morning: return to the green room for Day 3 or go home to wait out the draft process. His choice to stay paid off when the Packers selected him, earning a huge ovation from the city he now calls home.

"Just so blessed and thankful that I made the decision to come back because it couldn't have turned out better," Sorrell beamed. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity that this organization is giving me, the people that believed in me and gave me this opportunity, but just to God for the way everything turned out, being able to embrace the fans and feel the energy, and I'm just ready to add to this great tradition."

Sorrell's entire family witnessed his draft moment, and he became emotional when discussing his support system.

"They sacrificed so much for me to be here," he sobbed. "I'm just happy that I get to share this opportunity with them because they deserve it. They deserve it so much. Man, I'm thankful. I'm just thankful to have them as my parents. I'm thankful that they're here."

After focusing on offense in the first three rounds, the Packers dedicated Day 3 to defensive needs, particularly their pass rush. Along with Sorrell, they selected Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver in the fifth round.

"They're two different guys. [Sorrell] wins with a lot of power and length and hands, and [Oliver] has got some athleticism and speed, so I think there's some versatility there," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst explained. "I think both of those guys can contribute."

Oliver played just two games last season due to a season-ending foot injury, but had an impressive career at Oklahoma State. He spent his first two seasons at defensive end before transitioning to linebacker in 2023, leading the team in sacks during his first three seasons.

"He's played both," Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson explained. "For us, we'll put him wherever Coach Hafley ends up. Anticipation is we'll put him in the edge room, we'll put him in that group. And then as he comes in and works and competes, and if he shows that he's able to manage doing both, then I'm sure Coach will have opportunities for him to do both."

Hendrickson believes Oliver's skill set will make him valuable on special teams as well.

The Packers selected Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson in the sixth round, making him the fifth Bulldog drafted by Green Bay since 2021.

Green Bay closed out Day 3 with two seventh-round picks: Tulane cornerback Micah Robinson and Cincinnati offensive lineman John Williams.

It may have surprised some that the Packers waited until the seventh round to add a cornerback, considering the uncertainty surrounding Jaire Alexander.

Gutekunst did not provide an update on Alexander's situation, only noting he's currently on the roster as they "continue working through things."

Interestingly, head coach Matt LaFleur shared that Alexander participated in the team's first week of voluntary offseason work, which was virtual because of the draft.

The NFL Draft in Green Bay drew 600,000 fans over three days—more than double the expected attendance.

