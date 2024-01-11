Green Bay Packers blow off steam before playoffs game with 'whisper challenge'

In Today's Talker — a couple of Green Bay Packers players let off a little steam before their big game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes went head-to-head in a whisper challenge. One person plays loud music or white noise through head phones. Then they try to guess the phrases the other partner is whispering.

In this version, the two players whispered phrases like "Historic Lambeau Field" and "field goal."

In the end, Alexander would come out on top in the game.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip