Green Bay Packers announced price increase for stadium bowl tickets

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers announced Friday there will be a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2022 season.

The team says regular-season tickets will increase between $4 and $7 per game, depending on the location.

Preseason ticket prices will increase between $2 and $4 per game.

Officials say invoices are being sent to season ticket holders this week along with a brochure outlining the new pricing and next season's home opponents.

According to a news release, Lambeau Field will host eight regular-season home games, and one preseason game, with the Green package receiving the one preseason home game this year.

The NFL's enhanced schedule that was introduced last year will impact the Packers' home schedule for the first time. The Packers have been designated for a neutral-site international game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ticketing will be handled differently for that event.

Officials note variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. According to a news release, with the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2022 will cost:

End zone seats – $62 for preseason, $123 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $58 and $118, respectively).

South end zone, 700 Level – $63 for preseason, $125 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $61 and $121, respectively).

South end zone, 600 Level – $67 for preseason, $134 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $64 and $129, respectively).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $71 for preseason, $141 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $69 and $134, respectively).

Between the 20-yard lines – $78 for preseason, $156 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $74 and $149, respectively).

Payment is due in the Packers' ticket office by April 15. Pay As we Play continues as the method for both Green and Gold package holders to pay for playoff tickets. For tickets and further information, click here.

