Green Bay Packers alumni Tim Harris and Vince Workman to visit Lambeau Field

GREENBAY, Wis. — Two Green Bay Packers alumni will be welcomed back to Lambeau Field during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sunday.

Tim Harris and Vince Workman will be signing autographs and visiting fans at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On game day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Workman will be in the Legends Club on the Associate Bank Club Level, accessible to game attendees with suite or club seat tickets to sign autographs and visit fans.

At the same time, Harris will be visiting fans at surprise locations around Lambeau Field.

Workman was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the 1989 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played running back for the Packers from 1989 to 1992, scored 20 touchdowns, and rushed more than 1,737 yards, according to the team.

Workman also holds the franchise record for most receptions by a running back in a single game with 12 in 1992.

After his time with the Packers, Workman played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

Tim Harris was selected by the Packers during the 1986 NFL Draft.

The team says, during his overall five seasons as a linebacker for the Packers he ranks fourth in team history with 55 sacks, earned Associated Press All-Pro and Pro Bowl Honors in 1989, and registered a Packers single-season record with 19 and a half sacks in 1989 as well.

Harris was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2022.

