Green Bay murder, dismemberment case: Opening statements to begin Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Opening statements will begin Monday for the trial of a Wisconsin woman accused of killing and dismembering her sexual partner while high on drugs, according to Court TV.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion. The crime happened inside a Green Bay home last year.

On Friday, a judge ruled Schabusiness is competent to stand trial. A jury also has been selected for the trial with a total of 16 jurors; nine women and seven men.

According to Court TV, authorities say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion with a chain during sex while both high on methamphetamine. Prosecutors say she admitted to sexually assaulting and dismembering his corpse.

The trial is expected to last one week.

