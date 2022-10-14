Green Bay man wins 'Benevolent Beard' contest, to attend free beard trim event at Lambeau Field

GREENBAY, Wis. — Ryan Baudhuin, from Green Bay, WI won the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest.

The Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest's goal is to discover and reward bearded men who are doing good for their community through charity.

Hundreds of bearded men from across the country submitted a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity.

Five finalists were chosen, but public votes determined Baudhuin as the winner.

Baudhuin uses his charity 'High Point Adventures' to organize dream hunting trips for veterans struggling with returning to civilian life. Baudhuin himself is a combat veteran.

Photo Credit - Hoffman York

His prize includes $20,000 for himself and a visit from Wahl’s Mobile Barbershop for a charity beard-grooming event.

The event will be outside of the West side of Lambeau Field, by the Kwik Trip gate, on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the Packers game.

For each free beard trim, Wahl will donate $100 to Bauduin's charity (up to $5,000).

Go head to Lambeau Field on Sunday morning to get a free beard trim and to help raise money for High Point Adventures.

