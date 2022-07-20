Green Bay man helps save teenage girl, gets recognized from fire department

BELLEVUE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is recognizing community members who go above and beyond when it's least expected.

In an emergency, sometimes, we just happen to be right there to save someone.

"Anyone else would've done it for me if I was in that much pain and severity," Green Bay native Nick Janco said.

It was a heat of the moment reaction from Green Bay native Nick Janco in April of last year.

"Just glad that I was able to be the one that was the first one to grab her and help her out," Janco said.

Janco says he and his personal trainer were on the Fox River Trail when they heard screaming down the pathway.

He says a 15-year-old girl was in pain after she fell off the path on her bike and got stuck in the mud, injuring her arm.

"I took off my roller blades and socks, hopped right in the cold mud and got down with her, spoke her name, (and) kind of tried to calm her down a little bit while her aunt and sister called 911," Janco said.

Janco says he helped stabilize the teenage girl until first responders arrived.

Eventually, the girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"It's kind of cool that you just happen to be in the right place at the right time," Janco said.

Now his bravery is being recognized by Green Bay firefighters.

"Maybe not knowing what to do but still offering help, that's just amazing," Lt. Shauna Walesh said.

Janco is one of six people to receive a Citizen Award from the fire department.

"There's a lot that goes on in the world today," Walesh said. "We sometimes don't see a lot of good things that happen, and so, we really wanted to showcase that," Walesh said.

"Something you don't expect or need, but it's something you definitely appreciate," Janco said.

In Janco's words, a proud parent moment.

"They raised me right," Janco said. "It's what they would've done. I want to pay it forward."

And some good news to share, Janco says to his knowledge, the teenager has made a full recovery.

The award ceremony was originally supposed to be held last month, but the June 15 severe storms pushed it back a month.

The ceremony took place at Fire Station 9 in Bellevue.