Green Bay man gets 5 years in prison for 18th OWI conviction

Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 13, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 18th drunken driving conviction.

Seventy-four-year-old Wallace Bowers had a valid driver’s license when he was arrested last January after crashing into a power pole on Green Bay’s east side.

Bowers pleaded no contest Friday to drunken driving, 10th or more offense. Two other counts were dismissed.

Defense attorney Steven Johnson noted Bowers is a Vietnam veteran on full disability with post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues.

According to Johnson, the isolation and stress due to the pandemic exacerbated his situation. Bowers said the stress led to an alcohol relapse after he was sober for 10 years.

