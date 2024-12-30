Green Bay hit-and-run crash injures 5 and damages 5 vehicles, police say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are asking the driver who reportedly caused a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on the city's east side to come forward.

Police say five people were hurt and five vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Officers were called Saturday just before 5 p.m. to the 1700 block of Main Street for a crash that witnesses told police was caused by an SUV traveling at high speed. Some of the cars that were hit were parked in a nearby lot.

Police say the driver ran away after the crash, and despite a search, officers have not been able to locate them.

Police say they believe the driver is the registered owner of the vehicle but are not identifying them at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-267774. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.