Green Baked Goods Incubator Bakery at Arts At Large

MILWAUKEE — Arts at Large on Milwaukee’s south side is home to Green Baked Goods.

The bakery opened just before the pandemic and had to pivot a few times to stay afloat.

Kevin Green worked his way up from a dish washer to self-taught baker.

He says he had been looking for a commercial kitchen and the incubator program Arts at Large has, allows him to use the commercial kitchen and service the café as he works to scale his business.

