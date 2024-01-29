Watch Now
Green Baked Goods Incubator Bakery at Arts At Large

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 18:37:38-05

MILWAUKEE — Arts at Large on Milwaukee’s south side is home to Green Baked Goods.
The bakery opened just before the pandemic and had to pivot a few times to stay afloat.
Kevin Green worked his way up from a dish washer to self-taught baker.
He says he had been looking for a commercial kitchen and the incubator program Arts at Large has, allows him to use the commercial kitchen and service the café as he works to scale his business.

