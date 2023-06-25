GreekFest closing early Sunday after 'chaotic situation' Saturday night

GreekFest, the annual church festival held at State Fair Park, will have no rides open and will be closing early on Sunday.

The move comes after organizers say a group of individuals got into a fight, creating a chaotic situation and causing the festival to close early Saturday night.

State Fair Police and Milwaukee Police responded and ended up making multiple arrests.

The event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. last night but was seen closed around 9:00 p.m. after the incident.

On Sunday, GreekFest was scheduled from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. but will instead be closing two hours early at 6 p.m.

In a statement, GreekFest Chairman, Michael Stavropolous said the festival will also have all of its rides closed for the remainder of the festival.

GreekFest is the largest fundraiser for Annunciation and assists in funding its ministries, youth programming and community outreach efforts. It also supports general operations and maintenance of the famous Frank Lloyd Wright church.

Stick with TMJ4 News for updates on this developing story.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip