Greek Fest to take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this week

Greek Fest, the annual event introduced by the Greek Orthodox Church, will be at the Wisconsin State Fair Park this week.
James Groh
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 19, 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Greek Fest, the annual event introduced by the Greek Orthodox Church, will be at the Wisconsin State Fair Park this week.

Below are the dates and times:

June 23: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. 
June 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. 
June 25: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Admission is free, however, a $25 wristband can be purchased for unlimited rides. Parking is $10 per vehicle or $5 for motorcycles.

Live bands will be playing all three nights (the setlist is below)

June 23: 7-10:30 p.m. (The First Wave)
June 24: 2:30-6 p.m. (Boomer Nation)
June 24: 7-10:30 p.m. (Addiction)
June 25: 3:30-7 p.m. (Hot Rod Huey & The B-sides)

From authentic Greek cuisine to music and dances, to games and rides, this is a festival you’ll want to attend.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park is located at 640 S 84th Street in West Allis.

