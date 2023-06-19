Greek Fest to take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this week

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Greek Fest, the annual event introduced by the Greek Orthodox Church, will be at the Wisconsin State Fair Park this week.

Below are the dates and times:

June 23: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

June 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

June 25: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission is free, however, a $25 wristband can be purchased for unlimited rides. Parking is $10 per vehicle or $5 for motorcycles.

Live bands will be playing all three nights (the setlist is below)

June 23: 7-10:30 p.m. (The First Wave)

June 24: 2:30-6 p.m. (Boomer Nation)

June 24: 7-10:30 p.m. (Addiction)

June 25: 3:30-7 p.m. (Hot Rod Huey & The B-sides)

From authentic Greek cuisine to music and dances, to games and rides, this is a festival you’ll want to attend.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park is located at 640 S 84th Street in West Allis.

