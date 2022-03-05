Greater Milwaukee Foundation launches $700M campaign to address racial disparities

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is launching a $700 million philanthropic campaign to address racial disparities in the community.

According to a news release, the campaign spans from 2017 to 2023 and addresses "systemic racial disparities that have inhibited lives and livelihoods throughout Milwaukee’s vibrant Black and Brown communities."

“There is no better organization than the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to lead this charge: its resources, skill sets, knowledge and partnership are essential tools,” said Foundation Board Chair Jackie Herd-Barber. “The Foundation has done research, we have partnered across the community and, most importantly, we have listened. Now, it’s time to do this important and necessary work, and we need everyone to act together and join us in this journey.”

The Greater Together campaign has raised nearly $500 million toward its goals to date.

