Greater kudu born at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a baby greater kudu into the world, staff announced Monday.

The calf was born on Aug. 5 to mother Imani and father Hasani. Staff named the calf Chula, which means cute in Spanish.

Greater kudus are one of the tallest antelope and are native to the bush and forested parts of eastern and southern Africa, according to the zoo. They have vertical stripes running down their sides, and their horns can reach about four feet long with 2.5-inch twists.

You can see Chula at the zoo's African Waterhole habitat starting Sept. 11 weather permitting.

Read the full announcement below and watch video of the cutie at the top of this report.

Greater kudus are listed as a species of Least Concern in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They’re browsers, and their diet can include leaves, grass, roots, and fruit. Chula is also nursing from Imani.



Now more than a month old, Chula continues to flourish, and as a first-time mom, zookeepers share that Imani is doing great and is very attentive to Chula. She’s Hasani’s second calf and hasn’t yet been introduced to him.



Beginning September 11, Chula will likely be seen daily in the African Waterhole habitat (weather permitting) — “practicing” her leaps!







